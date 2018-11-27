The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 19-25.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for burglary and conspiracy charges for two adults and one juvenile.
A total of 197 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 122 calls for service from the public and 75 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 30 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 12 business or building checks and 15 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
