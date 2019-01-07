The Tehachapi Police Department arrested four people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on suspected felonies during the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was for possession of a controlled substance while armed, transportation and possession of narcotics for the purpose of sales, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and carrying a loaded stolen firearm.
A total of 158 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 93 calls for service from the public and 65 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 16 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled eight business or building checks and 10 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.