The Tehachapi Police Department arrested three people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Dec. 24-30.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of a felon in possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of tear gas; and vandalism and violation of post-release community supervision.
A total of 137 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 93 calls for service from the public and 44 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 17 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 18 business or building checks and 12 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
