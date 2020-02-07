The Tehachapi Police Department arrested four people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale and maintaining a residence for the purpose of sales; resist, obstruct or delay an officer and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger; and burglary. The nature of the other two felony charges were not included on a weekly report.
Officers handled a total of 227 incidents, including responding to 153 calls for service from the public and 74 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 29 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 22 business or building checks and four checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
