The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Jan. 7-13.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for domestic violence, resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer; violation of post release community supervision and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer; forgery, making a fictitious check and forgery of check; and criminal threats and false imprisonment.
A total of 229 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 114 calls for service from the public and 115 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 23 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 14 business or building checks and 25 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
