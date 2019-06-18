The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of June 10-16.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were perjury; and possession/purchase for sale of Narco controlled substance and selling/giving/transporting marijuana.
A total of 265 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 204 calls for service from the public and 61 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 61 business or building checks and nine checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.