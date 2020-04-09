The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on a suspected felonies during the week of March 23-29.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report was on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property and identity theft; burglary and stolen property; resisting arrest; and a felony warrant.
Officers handled a total of 259 incidents, including responding to 199 calls for service from the public and 60 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 30 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 71 business or building checks and eight checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
