The Tehachapi Police Department arrested three people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on a suspected felonies during the week of March 30-April 5.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were a felony warrant; possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property; bringing a controlled substance into a jail facility; and two people were charged on conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle. The nature of the sixth arrest was not disclosed on the weekly report.
Officers handled a total of 219 incidents, including responding to 157 calls for service from the public and 62 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 27 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 65 business or building checks and 13 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
