The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of March 18-24.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
A total of 212 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 127 calls for service from the public and 85 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled four business or building checks and five checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
