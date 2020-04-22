The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of April 13-19.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was for threatening a police officer.
Officers handled a total of 261 incidents, including responding to 201 calls for service from the public and 60 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 26 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 63 business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
