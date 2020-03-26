The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of March 16-22.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.
Officers handled a total of 196 incidents, including responding to 140 calls for service from the public and 56 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 14 business or building checks and six checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
