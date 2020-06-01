The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of May 18-24.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for possession of a dirk or dagger and criminal threats.
Officers handled a total of 255 incidents, including responding to 200 calls for service from the public and 55 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 16 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 53 business or building checks and 10 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
