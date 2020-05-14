The Tehachapi Police Department arrested two people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of May 4-10.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report was for threatening a police officer; domestic violence and two arrests for false impersonation; identity theft and burglary; and a felony arrest.
Officers handled a total of 252 incidents, including responding to 205 calls for service from the public and 47 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 14 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 68 business or building checks and 12 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
