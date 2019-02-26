The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 18-24.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was for transportation and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales and bringing a controlled substance into jail.
A total of 205 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 161 calls for service from the public and 44 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 25 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 18 business or building checks and nine checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
