The Tehachapi Police Department arrested three people on suspected misdemeanors during the week of Feb. 4-10. No felony arrests were reported.
A total of 201 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 133 calls for service from the public and 68 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 18 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 11 business or building checks and six checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
