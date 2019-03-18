The Tehachapi Police Department arrested one person on a suspected misdemeanor and two people on suspected felonies during the week of March 11-17.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for possession of a controlled substance for sale; and conspiracy and a felony warrant.
A total of 172 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 100 calls for service from the public and 72 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 24 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled four business or building checks and two checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
