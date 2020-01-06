The Tehachapi Police Department arrested one person on a suspected misdemeanor and one person on a suspected felony during the week of Dec. 23-29.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was on suspicion of domestic violence.
Officers handled a total of 228 incidents, including responding to 184 calls for service from the public and 44 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 13 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled eight business or building checks and five checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
