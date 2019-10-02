A Tehachapi man was arrested after police said he confessed to committing burglary at a residence in the 1200 block of Clasico Drive Oct. 1, the Tehachapi Police Department reported.
At about 7 a.m., the resident of the home reportedly started their vehicle parked in the driveway, and due to the cold weather, went back inside the home to allow the vehicle to warm up, according to a news release from the Tehachapi Police Department.
After returning to the vehicle 10 minutes later, the resident reportedly found the center console had been opened as well as their garage door, and that several items, including a large screen television, had been stolen.
Cody Robert Hisaw, 33, was arrested at a residence in the 200 block of West Valley Boulevard after officers received information indicating where the stolen property had been taken, according to the news release.
Hisaw was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of one felony count of first-degree burglary, and is being held on $25,000 bail.
According to the Kern County Superior Court website, he is scheduled to appear Oct. 3 at the court's East Division in Mojave.
"As overnight temperatures begin to drop, the Tehachapi Police Department would like to remind residents of the dangers of leaving your car running and unattended. If you feel it is necessary to warm your car, utilize the remote start feature if your vehicle is equipped and make certain the doors remain locked," Police Chief Kent Kroeger wrote in the news release. "We see an increase in vehicle thefts during this time of year and most of those thefts are the result of the keys being left in running and unattended vehicles,"
