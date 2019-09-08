Tehachapi Police officers will "take their levels of commitment to new heights" for the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser.
It will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Dunkin' Donuts, 540 Tucker Road, along with other locations in Southern California.
The event is to bring attention to and raise funds for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California, and local Special Olympics athletes are especially encouraged to attend and meet up with local law enforcement, according to a TPD news release. TPD encourages the community to attend.
Anyone who donates will receive a free coffee coupon that is valid on a future visit, the news release said.
Others expected to participate include the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
You can also learn more, and donate, at https://www.sosc.org/CopOnARooftop.
