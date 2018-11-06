The Kern County Registrar of Voters is not in the prognostication business, but she'll go out on a limb this time.
Karen Rhea said Monday she feels confident enough, based on early traffic, to predict a record turnout in the Nov. 6 election.
"This is the earliest I've seen people vote," Rhea said Monday, about 19 hours before polls were to have opened for traditional, walk-in balloting. "There's been a steady line all day."
Vote-by-mail balloting has also been steady. Rhea said all of the ballots to come in, through Saturday, have already been processed.
"Our people are working hard," she said. "We're caught up."
Or they were. Sixteen more trays of ballots came through the door Monday morning. That's 7,000 new votes to process (not not count).
Election watchers will get their first batch of numbers right after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday — or as soon as everyone who's already in the door of the county elections division completes his or her ballot.
"It should only be a few minutes, almost right away," Rhea said. "Although last year it was practically 9. One gentleman was reticent. We couldn't get him to finish. I had to show him the statute. You've only got 15 minutes to vote. I got called quite a few names."
The elections division will then be updating results every two hours, Rhea said — until all of the voting is in.
"We'll be here till 3 in the morning, at least," Rhea said. "Last year it was 4 a.m. Then we're back at 8 a.m."
Last year, Rhea, said, she went home at the end of a 21-hour day — and turned on the TV to see more election results. So she might get four hours' sleep. And she might get one.
Things voters need to know for the Nov. 6 election:
• How to find your voting location: The Kern County Elections Division has an online tool available to look up your polling location using your address. Go to https://www.kernvote.com/Voting/ and click on "Go to a Polling Place." Then type in your address.
• When are polls open? Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
• What is my vote-by-mail deadline? Personally delivered ballots must be handed over by the close of polls on Nov. 6. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 6 and received by the County Elections Office no later than Nov. 9.
• How to return a vote-by-mail ballot: Vote-by-mail ballots can returned one of four ways:
Mailing it to the county elections office.
Returning it in person to a polling place of the county elections office.
Dropping it into one of the county’s ballot drop boxes.
Authorizing someone to return the ballot on your behalf.
How many polling locations are available in Tehachapi?
There are eight locations in the Greater Tehachapi area to cast ballots. Go online to find your polling location.
To view these locations or filter by city go to:
https://www.kernvote.com/ElectionInformation/CurrentElectionInformation/PollSiteListing?ElectionID=97
Here are the locations in Tehachapi:
Country Oaks Baptist Church Chapel
20915 Schout Road
First Baptist Church
1049 S. Curry St.
Golden Hills Community Services District
21415 Reeves St.
Oak Tree Country Club
29500 N. Lower Valley Road
Stallion Springs Gymnasium
27850 Stallion Springs Drive
Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church
20400 Backes Lane
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
22901 Banducci Road
Whiting Center Game Room
26900 Bear Valley Road
