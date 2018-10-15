Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors' Government Affairs Committee has announced its endorsements in the upcoming election.

According to a news release, TAAR’s Government Affairs Committee voted to endorse the following candidates for City Council: At-Large – Michael Davies; District No. 1 – Phil Smith; District No. 4 – Tie Vote No Endorsement; District No. 5 – Susan Wiggins. Additionally, it endorsed Susan Showler for city treasurer.

The committee held a Meet the Candidates event Oct. 3, during which, it said, all candidates for City Council and city treasurer were invited to attend and speak for 10 minutes each.