It's no secret that heat advisories have recently become a routine in Kern County, with repeated warnings of high triple-digit temperatures in certain areas. This week in Tehachapi, watch out for the heat and smoke in the air, especially when going down into an area like Bakersfield.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an alert for counties throughout the region as smoke comes in from fires in Northern California. As of the morning of Monday, July 30, air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups in Tehachapi. Monitor the safety of going outside by using the Valley Air app or visiting valleyair.org.
Also be cautious of the high temperatures expected throughout the week in the low 90s, as forecasted by the National Weather Service in Hanford.
