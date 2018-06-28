Horse Thief Country Golf and Country Club has been listed as closed since February. A potential buyer from Redding, Calif., plans to meet with Stallion Springs property owners Saturday before making an offer on the course next week.
Tom Pacheco said he visited the area with his kids in the past and has a friend who recently moved to Stallion Springs. While visiting, Pacheco saw the golf course and wanted to purchase it.
"I’d like to leave a little legacy for my children...Everybody says I’m crazy, but we have big plans to make the community better," Pacheco said.
Pacheco said he plans to invest alongside his brother and sister. He said they have been working on this for two months and have already put money into turning costs.
Currently, the course property is not maintained and is overgrown. It is still getting recycled wastewater through a deal with the Cummings County Water District and the local prison, but the water can only be applied to certain areas, said CCWD General Manager Tom Neisler.
The 172-acre lot includes a tennis court, driving range and entertainment area as well as one building with a restaurant, bar and pro shop, said Steve Rhodes, Pacheco's real estate agent.
Pacheco declined to disclose financial information, but the property was formerly listed on loopnet.com for more than $2.8 million.
Pacheco likened finding this investment opportunity to the film "We Bought a Zoo" in which Matt Damon's character moves his family onto an unkempt zoo property and renovates it.
"When I saw the place empty I'm like, 'Hey, let's make a run at it,'" Pacheco said. "I mean honestly I don't even know why I'm doing this, but we agreed 'Why not?'"
Rhodes said the property has not entered escrow yet, but that getting it fixed up would help raise property values around the course that took a hit when it was shut down.
"I just hope this thing goes together. It would mean a lot to the area," Rhodes said.
Pacheco said he is not a businessman, but has operated heavy equipment and worked on the construction side of Hollywood as a welder. He said he has seen the community's frustration regarding the empty course and wants Saturday's meeting to be a chance for people to ask questions and for him to ask questions about what they want to be done with the property.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at Stallion Springs Community Church. After that, Pacheco plans to enter stage three with negotiations.
"When you come across a diamond in the rough, you need to pursue it, and I think I’ve found one," Pacheco said.
The owner of the property and the club's general manager could not be reached for comment.
