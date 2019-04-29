Tehachapi Police took in 125.2 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired medications for disposal during Saturday's Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, police reported.
The medicine was sealed and given to the Drug Enforcement Agency for disposal, a TPD news release said. That prevents the drugs from being stolen, falling into the wrong hands or being flushed in a toilet, causing harm to the environment.
The next take-back day will be in October.
