A power outage impacting 1,387 customers of Southern California Edison in Tehachapi and Bear Valley Springs on Saturday was due to a planned outage — and an unplanned bird hitting equipment.
The boundaries of the outage were within Arrow Court, Cottonwood Court and Cumberland Road.
Mary Ann Milbourn, spokeswoman for Southern California Edison, said an outage was planned before noon on June 15 near Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard, due to maintenance in the area. The power was restored shortly past noon.
Another outage was also reported.
“There was an unplanned outage about 5:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Bear Valley Springs and Tehachapi,” Milbourn said.
The majority of customers received power back at 7:37 p.m. on June 15, and power was restored for everyone at 11:47 p.m., said Milbourn.
Resources for customers to see up-to-date information are provided by the company.
“Customers can download the sce.com phone application allowing them to access account information and they can see any outages we have in our territory and when the power will be restored,” Milbourn said.
