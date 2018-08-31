Flashes of speed, encouraging local shouts and up to 100 miles ahead of them — that's what participants will experience at the fifth annual 2018 Tehachapi GranFondo.
Experienced professionals, families, and those who just want to enjoy the event can still sign up to participate at tehachapigranfondo.com.
The event begins at 7 a.m. Sept. 15, and entry fees range from $55 to $100 depending on the route chosen.
The night before, there is a pasta dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tehachapi's Centennial Plaza to help fuel cyclists for the following day. It includes pasta, salad, dessert and beverage. Proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi. Each ticket is $22.
“It’s very diverse. It gives you the opportunity to do a lot of different things and that’s why GranFondos are nice because you can take it and ride it from whatever perspective that is enjoyable to you,” said Tehachapi’s own Cory Lockwood, 29, who has posted the fastest time, earning himself the title of King of the Mountain for the 100-mile GranFondo.
The Tehachapi GranFondo brings more than 1,000 people here to Tehachapi. Riders can still sign up, with every type of ride starting and ending in downtown Tehachapi.
“You can ride as a personal challenge, as a way to spend time with friends, and to see the sights and adventure,” Lockwood said.
The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District has taken over management of the GranFondo and purchases an estimated $25,000 from local businesses for signs, T-shirts, food, and other needed items for the event, said Michelle Vance, district manager for TVRPD.
There are more than 50 local and out-of-town sponsors, including BHE Renewables, which will officially present the event.
Funds raised go to a good cause such as local nonprofits and volunteer groups, plus brings money to restaurants, hotels and the city of Tehachapi. It's estimated that more than $60,000 in funds will be brought to the area this year, Vance said.
“We donate about $24,000 for local nonprofits and safety volunteers. They in turn buy supplies. It's a good economic generator,” added Vance.
Here are the courses:
GranFondo
Riders will take on 100 miles on a path going by the Tehachapi Loop, Golden Hills, Alpine Forest, Bear Valley, Stallion Springs and Keene. Scenery includes wind turbines, and ascents as cyclists climb to more than 7,000 feet.
MedioFondo
The 82-mile course has the same route as the GranFondo, but does not include the Bear Valley section.
PiccoloFondo Plus
This medium 62-mile length route takes riders over foothills, to Stallion Springs, Keene and back to city limits.
PiccoloFondo
The 32-mile ride with mountain climbs to Keene and back features an 18-mile sprint at the first set of the journey at the back of Tehachapi on Highline Road that is a little more than the FunFondo.
FunFondo
An alternative for families or individuals who want a chance to experience the event, but only on an 18- mile course.
