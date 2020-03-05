He’s on a roll. Just a few month ago, famous artist JR came to Tehachapi, and now he’s back. A second mural — named the Jail Disappear project — is continuing to help inspire inmates at California California Correctional Institution to gain hope and encouragement to move forward with positive actions for their lives.
“If we don’t believe that a man can change, where are we all going? I mean seriously, you know you are not going to spend the rest of your life here. You’re going to be our next-door neighbor one day, and so if we don’t get to understand each other, then there is no way,” artist JR said on an Instagram video post on the Jail Disappear project. He was also speaking at the same time with CCI inmate Kevin Walsh, who participated in the project.
The mural hides the environment that inmates at CCI see every day — bare walls — as the Tehachapi mountains serve as the subject matter that looms up from the north handball court wall at Facility B, to match the background of the real mountains above.
The mural inspires more than just participating in art; it helps them to view themselves as members of society and consider how they can move forward from their past.
Some inmates at CCI who participated in the project shared their experience with Tehachapi News.
“They embraced us," Walsh said. "They judged us on our individuality and like who you really were and not on what we have done in the past."
Edgar Gomez said, “The most beautiful experience of that is you actually got to work with regular people from the streets that felt comfortable to be in here with us, first of all. That’s very humanizing to come be in here to do that with us, because normally you don’t really see that. Other than the guards.”
David Hampton Jr., said, “It made me feel really good and put me in a good place." He added, “I was being selfish and now I’m thinking of other people in my environment.”
Artist JR’s projects all over the world highlight real people and objects in multiple perspectives and angles.
Even though the first mural of 48 prisoners and staff was much larger — spanning more than half the square footage of a football field — the second still inspires inmates to make changes.
Even though the majority of inmates at the facility didn’t have the chance to participate in the mural, some have already been motivated to reconnect with family members on the outside, apologize for their past actions, and make changes to their appearance, according to some Instagram posts of the project.
More JR Instagram video posts showed the collaboration between all involved putting up the mural's 56 strips of paperlike material. Some inmates shared personal experiences, wrote and performed songs about the project and felt the positive energy in the group.
"The takeaway from the project is that I’m not as far gone as I thought I was and maybe some of the steps that I’m taking to rehabilitate myself are actually working. And that I’m not irredeemable,” CCI inmate Barrett Fadden said in an interview.
In total, more than than 30 people, including CCI inmates and staff, plus JR’s crew collaborated on the project.
“It was very interesting seeing the whole process and how they did it and seeing how dedicated they are to it and it was a really good experience. We are kind of a forgotten part of society, so it was nice that somebody took the time to come in here,” said correctional Sgt. Rafael Escarcega, who helped with the project.
