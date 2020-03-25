Kern County property owners affected by the COVID-19 virus may request to have late penalties canceled if they are unable to pay their property taxes by the April 10 deadline.
According to Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman, beginning April 11, the day after property taxes are due, individuals who are unable to pay on time for reasons related to COVID-19 may submit a request for penalty cancellation with the payment.
The special COVID-19 Penalty Cancellation Request forms can be found at kcttc.co.kern.ca.us beginning April 11. Once county offices reopen, the department will set up a special team to process these requests for those who demonstrate they were affected by the outbreak.
Methods of payment include:
• Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004; or
• Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at kcttc.co.kern.ca.us
No cash payments will be accepted between March 16 and April 14, possibly longer.
Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for payments made over the Internet. A credit and debit card convenience fee will be assessed based on the amount of taxes paid. Electronic checks can also be used for online payments with zero fees.
If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a substitute tax bill or you may obtain the amount of property tax due by calling 868-3490 or by emailing TTC@KernCounty.com. Property tax and parcel information are also available on the website.
