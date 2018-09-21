The Kern, Inyo and Mono counties Workforce Development Board is updating local and regional plans and is seeking public input.
A public forum will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield. This forum is meant to cover community priorities, according to an America's Job Center news release.
Upcoming topics for meetings to be held through Dec. 4 include disabilities, child support services, CalFresh employment and training, English language learners and re-entry partnerships and services.
