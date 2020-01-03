Public health officials and the Kern County Fire Department immediately responded Friday to a hazard of a pool of diesel fuel that leaked from a tank and ended up in a field less than a half-mile away.
“We will ensure cleanup efforts will be done satisfactorily,” said Michelle Corson, public relations officer for Kern County Public Health Services. She added, “It doesn’t seem to impact waterways. Indicators show as of now, that is not the case.”
The pool of diesel is located on property belonging to Heritage Farms within city limits. The 500-gallon diesel tank had 70 gallons of fuel left when staff with Kern County Public Health Services' Environmental Division investigated, said Corson.
It was not known Friday afternoon how much fuel had leaked.
The fuel ran into a ditch next to an unpaved road on the property and accumulated in a pool beside a reservoir, said Kern County Fire Department Capt. Trevor Baldwin.
A member of the public alerted the Kern County Public Health Environmental Division team to what he saw. The reason for the leak is not known, and will possibly be investigated by the Kern County Sheriff's Office, said Corson.
“We have provided Heritage Farm a list of approved contractors that have licenses to come to that specific area. They are required immediately to do clean-up and we oversee that process. There will be soil samples taken at the conclusion of the clean-up,” said Corson.
