The city of Tehachapi's planning department will hold a workshop at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 25 to release and introduce draft Architecture Design Guidelines.
The meeting will take place at the Tehachapi Police Department's Community Room.
The public can ask questions and comment. A second workshop will be held in July or August, according to a city news release. Guidelines could be adopted at a future meeting of the Planning Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.