There wasn't a spare seat in the house as residents and a few visitors advocating for opposition to Senate Bill 54 addressed the Tehachapi City Council on June 4, applauding for speakers and handing out small American flags to those present.
Some had come with the understanding that the council was voting on making Tehachapi a sanctuary city; this was not the case.
Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge had placed on the May 21 council agenda for consideration a discussion about filing an amicus brief in opposition to SB 54 and in connection to the United State vs. the State of California lawsuit. Other council members then asked the city attorney to provide them with more information at the June 4 meeting.
Mayor Pro-tem Susan Wiggins said that clarification from Tom Schroeter, attorney for the City of Tehachapi, had been received.
"I think that makes a big difference to us tonight. So we are kind of all on the same page," Wiggins said.
The brief would have the city “join other municipalities and counties, to voice their opposition to Senate Bill 54,” according to attachments in the City Council agenda. Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 54 into law effective Jan. 1, 2018.
Council decision
At the June 4 meeting, the council on a unanimous 4-0 vote passed a resolution opposing SB 54 and authorizing the city attorney to research the most effective means to file a brief or possibly join another city's brief in opposition.
It could cost $5,000 to $30,000 to file the brief, depending on how it's done. The last opening for filing the brief was April 6. However, the court will decide when additional briefs will be accepted, Schroeter said.
More than 10 people spoke before the council at the meeting; none were in favor of SB 54.
“If we don’t stand up and do something, whatever it takes to oppose SB 54, and protect Tehachapi from being a sanctuary city, Tehachapi will fail and become a very unsafe city and it's already headed in that direction,” said Johnna Embree, a Tehachapi resident.
Embree and her husband, Clayton, added that the reason they were present was to relate that their son’s death was preventable.
She added that if the guilty party had had not been allowed to come back to the United States after being deported, their son would not have been killed. They added the guilty party had a criminal record and had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol when their son was killed on his way to work. They didn't say in what city he was killed.
Megan Dawling, who lives in Los Angeles County, came to voice her view on SB 54.
“I’m against SB 54, obviously in the nullification of our federal immigration laws. Laws that are meant to prevent those who come to this country and to protect its citizens and legal immigrant residents. I have been a victim of illegal alien crime, from having a gun brandished at me ... to defecation in my yard, to stalking and identity theft, half to which were reduced to misdemeanors to infractions,” said Dawling.
Barbara Wahlstrom, a Tehachapi resident and political analyst at University of California, Los Angeles, said, "I would like to make the recommendation and say that SB 54 should be opposed."
Closed session topic?
Other members of the audience thought this topic should be handled in closed session.
Tehachapi resident Michael Biglay, who is running for second district county supervisor, said, “It sounds to me like I think the city attorney should address the council in closed session, not the public in what the legalities are. We are only asking for an amicus brief to be voted on, to be filed at the appropriate time and not asking that it be filed right now and basically we are making a statement here."
In response, Mayor Pro-tem Wiggins said, “Thank you for your suggestion, but none of us want to violate the Brown Act at this time, so we will be discussing it in open session.”
How it works
Other members of the public wanted a response from the council on local law enforcement's view and if immigration agencies would be able to come in and enforce deportation laws despite SB 54.
Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger said that SB 54 does not prevent agencies dealing with immigration from coming into the community.
He added, “What it does is it prevents law enforcement agencies such as ours, from collaborating with these federal agencies and releasing specific information to those agencies and working on task forces with ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).”
Previous laws have stated that if a person was arrested for being under the influence of drugs or a "controlled substance” and was not a citizen of the U.S., local law enforcement agency would notify the appropriate agency in charge of deportation, according to City Council agenda documents.
SB 54 has changed that. The bill already prohibits local law enforcement agencies from using money to investigate, detain or arrest those for a drug-related crime and reporting them to immigration authorities, the agenda documents said.
The law does give officials the authority to share with immigration authoritiesthe release date or transfer the individual who had been convicted of a “serious or violent felony, has been convicted within the past five years of a misdemeanor,” or “has been convicted within the past 15 years of a specific non-violent felony,” the agenda documents said.
For more information on this topic, go to liveuptehachapi.com/DocumentCenter/View/4029 or the City of Tehachapi's Facebook page for a sound recording of the meeting.
