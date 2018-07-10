The Kern County Department of Human Services is launching Purple Ribbon Month for July, with support from First 5 Kern, the Kern County Sheriff and the California Highway Patrol, in memory of Kaitlyn Marie Russell.
Purple Ribbon Month is held to raise public awareness about “Kaitlyn’s Law,” passed in 2001, which makes it a citable offense for parents to leave children under the age of 6 unattended in a motor vehicle.
The law is named after 6-month-old Kaitlyn, who died in 2000 after being left in a hot van by a caregiver.
At the Tuesday meeting, the Kern County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation declaring July as Purple Ribbon Month.
