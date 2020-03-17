The Stallion Springs Community Services District encourages local residents and guests to sign up for Nixle public notification alerts and to create a Smart911 profile.
These safety communication systems are free and available online at nixle.com or https://smart911.com now.
What is Smart911?
Smart911 is a national system that stores information you provide and makes it available to emergency call centers in emergency situations.
The safety profile that you create is free, safe and secure. You can add as much or as little to your profile as you chose. It’s up to you, and your information will only be seen if you ever have to call 9-1-1.
With Smart911, you can provide 9-1-1 call takers and first responders critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency.
When you call 9-1-1, your Smart911 Safety Profile displays on the 9-1-1 screen and the 9-1-1 call takers can view your addresses, medical information, home information, description of pets and vehicles and emergency contacts.
Smart911 is a national service, meaning your Smart911 Safety Profile travels with you and is visible to any participating 9-1-1 center nationwide.
Safety Profiles can include:
• People living in your household;
• Phone numbers associated with your family;
• Pets, service animals and livestock;
• Medical conditions and allergies;
• Medications and medical equipment;
• Property details, layout and utility information;
• Vehicle descriptions; and/or
• Emergency contacts.
