When Matt Constantine was confirmed as director of the Kern County Public Health Services Department in late 2009, the county was in the middle of the swine flu epidemic. More than a decade later, he is leading the response to the coronavirus.
His department oversees nearly all aspects of the local response to COVID-19. It reports and tracks all positive cases, communicates with the public, businesses, health care providers, hospitals and educational institutions, and maintains the county's stockpile of personal protective equipment, which is distributed to medical facilities when they can't procure it elsewhere.
Here he answers some of our questions about the current situation in Kern County.
Q: It’s been one month since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Kern County and we are approaching 600 cases and three deaths. Is this a lot of cases for a county our size? How would you characterize the size of the local outbreak?
A: Like many other communities throughout the state and the nation, Kern County has been impacted by this novel virus. As we have monitored the progression of the disease in other heavily affected areas, we have been hard at work preparing our health care professionals and first responders. As this is a new pathogen, it is difficult to predict the effects on our community.
Q: There has been much interest from the public in knowing about where COVID-19 cases are. Which businesses? Is it in local nursing homes? What is the gender breakdown of current cases? How many cases in each Kern County city? You’ve said you’re following state guidelines in not releasing this info. But isn’t there a concern that by not doing so you’re undermining the public trust at a time when it is most needed?
A: The protection of the health of Kern County residents is our top priority. When Public Health is notified of a COVID-19-positive, case we conduct a thorough investigation that involves reviewing the patient’s close personal and household contacts, employment and social activities. We follow up with persons identified as close contacts to make them aware of a potential exposure. If there is a relevant community exposure, we provide notification to the public. Public trust is important, as well as trust of each of the individuals we are contacting so that they will provide us the information needed to continue to protect the public.
It is important to remember that maintaining social distancing and washing hands often significantly reduces your risk of transmission. It is safest to assume that one can be exposed to the virus anywhere, and take the necessary precautions.
Q: If you were to release more information about local cases, what legal repercussions would the county face?
A: We have referred this question to County Counsel for response.
Q: What is your role in determining when the county can reopen? At this point, is there any plan for how the reopening will happen or when it will happen?
A: Once the governor rescinds his executive order requiring Californians to stay at home, local nonessential business will be allowed to reopen.
Q: Why are some places, like golf courses, allowed to continue operating while others have had to close due to a shutdown order for nonessential businesses?
A: While golf courses are not specifically on the governor’s list of essential businesses, we recognize the benefits of getting outdoors as long as participants are adhering to social distancing and other orders given by the governor. Public Health has indicated the best method to comply would be to close. However, we have agreed to suspend any action after the golf course general managers have agreed to implement stringent practices to reduce transmission risks. If the golf courses are unable to maintain compliance, they have agreed to immediately close.
Q: It is being said that testing will be key to getting people back to work and reopening the economy. What role does your department play in that?
A: On a daily basis, we contact each testing site and review their testing activity, their supplies and the current lab response times. As of today, there are no testing shortages in the county. Ultimately, reopening of the economy will occur when the governor lifts the stay-at-home order.
Q: How do you feel Kern County is doing in its social distancing?
A: Although it is difficult to measure how well we are doing, I’ve been impressed with how quickly our community has responded to the prevention methods that the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health have) issued. Residents are heeding the advice and staying at home, and wearing cloth face coverings when they need to be in public for essential activities and are unable to practice social distancing.
Q: We have heard reports of large gatherings taking place. What role does the health department have in breaking up large gatherings?
A: Large gatherings are a violation of the governor’s order. Under the Local Health Officer order, law enforcement can take enforcement action.
