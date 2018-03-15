Mary Helen Barro, a candidate for the 23rd Congressional District, will hold the first town hall meeting of her candidacy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the Little Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High School, 1241 G St. in Bakersfield.
"I selected the campus of Bakersfield High School for my first Town Hall meeting because the BHS students that marched against school violence were the inspiration for my candidacy," Barro said in a news release.
She stated she plans to hold monthly town hall meetings.
