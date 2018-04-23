District 23 Congressional District candidate Tatiana Matta will speak to the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club at 6 p.m. May 3 at Big Papa’s Steakhouse in the Banquet Room.
A social and dinner will be at 5 p.m. with the meeting at 6 p.m. There will be a question-and-answer period.
Organizers noted in a news release that a large crowd is expected and late-comers may have difficulty getting in because of fire code capacity limits.
Contact the Democratic Club at www.tehachapidemocrats.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.