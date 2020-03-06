Ready to swim? The Dye Natatorium swimming pool opens for the season March 30.
Corey Torres, district manager for the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, announced residents can soon access the pool facilities during the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting Wednesday.
The pool's lap swim hours this year are yet to be posted.
Even though the park district didn’t receive any funding from Proposition 68, it is still making plans for the completion of small projects at various park locations.
“Unfortunately we were not awarded, it was a great project for West Park that we had, but we fell short,” said Torres. He added, “We will still try again.”
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
Staff at the hospital are taking precautions for coronavirus, even though there are no reported cases yet in Tehachapi. Residents are encouraged to use proper handwashing techniques. Personal protective equipment like masks are available for associates and visitors.
The hospital is also going after $2 million in grant funding for Behavioral Health Services, said AHTV President Jeff Lingerfelt.
The hospital is welcoming Dr. Emmanuel Strategos, a doctor of internal medicine. He is seeing patients two days per week between the Adventist Health Tehachapi Medical Office and other medical offices in Mojave and California City.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Stacey Larson-Everson, superintendent of the Tehachapi Unified School District, said the district has sent a letter to parents about the coronavirus and are cleaning all high-use electronics and surfaces with disinfectant daily as a precaution.
Everson added that said that the district is trying to improve its communication goals.
She is encouraging parents, community members, staff and others to fill out a brief one-page survey on how the district can improve its communication skills. For more information, contact the district office at 661-822-2100 or talk to any TUSD school staff.
“It’s just to learn a little bit more about how the district can effectively communicate with community members and community agencies,” said Everson.
City of Tehachapi
Residents are encouraged to review Sage Ranch’s Environmental Impact Report and comment on the project within 45 days. It is available on the city’s website at liveuptehachapi.com, said Greg Garrett, Tehachapi city manager. Type Sage Ranch EIR in the search bar or by go by City Hall to view the paper copy.
The city of Tehachapi has launched TehachaPod, a podcast that features opinions and discussions about the community hosted by city staff including Key Budge, community engagement specialist; Corey Costelloe, economic development coordinator; and Garrett.
The goal of TehachaPod is to talk about city topics of interest and it will run approximately 30 minutes, said Garrett.
“It’s a new show,” said Costelloe. He added the podcast is being uploaded to Apple Podcast and other platforms.
Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors
Joshua Orrantia, president of TAAR, said the median price of a house in the 93561 zip code is $283,000 from the start of the year though Jan. 31. This data is determined by tracking sales data of actual houses sold.
