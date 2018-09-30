The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors is inviting the public to a candidate forum that will include candidates for City Council and city treasurer.
Each candidate will have 10 minutes to represent themselves and their positions.
It will be held Wednesday, Oct. 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
Everyone is welcome, and refreshments will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.