A recount of ballots in the Tehachapi City Council races for districts 1, 5 and the at-large seat is underway Monday, stemming from a request by Pete Graff, who in initial results lost his bid for the at-large seat during a contentious election season.
“We started to recount them today and have seven days to fulfill the request from when we received it,” said Abbe Shugart, chief deputy registrar of voters at the Kern County Elections Division.
The last time there was a recount of an election in Kern County was in 2014, after the June Primary for the State Controller's race and Mojave Unified School District.
The Elections Division received Graff's request for a recount on Dec. 10. The final recount may be over by 4:45 p.m. Monday, or it may extend until Tuesday, Shugart said. All ballot counts were certified on Dec. 4.
City clerks can proceed on the date of swearing in new City Council members, added Shugart. The swearing in for new Tehachapi City Council members was to take place at 6 p.m. Monday.
Reached after 1 p.m. Monday, Graff said, "I can’t comment until it's completely done and for future steps or legal proceedings."
He declined to elaborate, but in his letter to the Elections Division, he wrote: "I am requesting a count of signed ledgers, to cross reference against ballots received, particularly ledgers and ballots received from the 1049 S. Curry St. polling station I am requesting 4 observers, including myself and my attorney."
The Kern County Elections Division is obligated to start a recount if anyone requests it and is willing to pay for it, added Shugart. At this time the total cost of the recount is not known.
The estimated cost of the recount is $2,567 per day.
