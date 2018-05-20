Before the wildfire season hits, the Kern Chapter of the American Red Cross is holding a sheltering fundamentals class to teach new and current volunteers how to help in the event of a disaster.
The Tehachapi training will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2 at the Tehachapi Police Department community room, 220 W. C St.
The training will include a Red Cross orientation, an overview of volunteer roles, and information on working in a shelter during a local or national disaster, according to a Red Cross news release.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can attend. Register at https://rdcrss.org/2IoilG7.
“We are always looking for new people who are interested in supporting their community in times of disaster and beyond,” Megin Hughes, disaster program manager for Kern County, said in the news release. “This class has been set up to jump start our new volunteers on their Red Cross journey. Whether you have two weeks free to deploy to support a national disaster or a few hours free to support your community locally during disasters, come and join us.”
The Red Cross has deployed in Tehachapi for wildfires in recent years and operated two shelters during the mudslides on Highway 58.
