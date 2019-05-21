The American Red Cross of Kern County will host a shelter training in Tehachapi to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. The four-hour class includes training on activation, logistics, function, feeding, mental health, casework and deployment, according to a Red Cross news release.
Anyone who wants to train to be a Red Cross disaster volunteer can attend. Register online at https://rdcrss.org/2HLQij9. People who complete the training can then submit an application to be a Red Cross shelter worker.
