Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, announced he is now accepting applications for his Summer Internship Program.
“Having served as a congressional intern, I found the experience of serving our community and country as a young adult incredibly fulfilling," he said in a statement. "It propelled me to continue working on behalf of our community to this day."
His office listed these particulars:
• Applicants should be in college, with a minimum 3.0 GPA and good writing and computer skills.
• Preference will be given to residents of California’s 23rd Congressional District (which includes portions of Kern, Tulare and Los Angeles counties).
• Summer interns are responsible for their expenses, including transportation and lodging. They may be eligible for a $1,500 stipend, before taxes, if they are a resident of the district and work in both the Bakersfield and Washington offices. Generally interns spend two weeks in the Bakersfield office and six weeks in Washington, D.C.
Get more information at http://kevinmccarthy.house.gov/services/internships or call the Bakersfield office at 327-3611 or the Washington, D.C., office at 202-225-2915.
Applications should be emailed — no later than March 15 but earlier is advised — to Robin.Lake-Foster@mail.house.gov.
