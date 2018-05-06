Staff from the office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, will hold an office hour in Tehachapi on May 15.
Constituents can talk and share concerns on important issues, current events and discuss casework matters regarding problems with federal agencies, according to a news release from McCarthy's office.
The mobile office hour will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce office, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
