Students from the 23rd Congressional District who are interested in attending a U.S. Service Academy are invited to a forum to be held by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield.
It will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23 at the Kern County Board of Supervisors chambers, 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.
McCarthy will talk about the congressional nomination process.
Service academy liaison officers from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will speak about life at an academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers appointments on a nationwide merit-based competition; a congressional nomination isn't required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.