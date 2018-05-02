MOJAVE— Police reports and other court-issued documents show the extent of the mistreatment of more than 140 animals confiscated from the residence of Allen Eugene Lee, 69, on March 27.
Lee, a resident of Golden Hills in Tehachapi, was arrested, released and charged the same week with more than 120 felony counts of cruelty to animals. He pleaded not guilty on March 29.
A police report showed that excessive amounts of feces was smeared on doors and covered furniture inside the house. Urine coated the floors.
In the backyard of the residence, many living dogs and young puppies were found outside and under a concrete slab, shed, raised deck and inside some wood piles. The amount of feces was estimated to be more than four inches deep in much of the backyard area.
More than six officers from Kern County Animal Services assisted in searching the residence. Officer Daniel Burgess and Officer Jay Smith from KCAS explained the environment at 21720 Golden Star Blvd.:
“The property was covered in an excessive amount of feces and had urine saturation throughout. The dogs had no access to water and were left to fend for themselves in the backyard,” said Burgess. It was also observed that dogs were jumping into a wheelbarrow to access an inch of water to survive, added Burgess.
Some of the rooms inside the house were described as “slick and sticky” with “such an overwhelming odor of urine and ammonia that it burned my lungs to breathe in the air,” said Burgess. More than 10 animals are listed as living inside the house, with five dogs inside a somewhat clean room and healthy.
A large number of feral dogs were found running around the property. It was estimated that more than 100 dogs were in the backyard. Many mother dogs were burrowing in different areas to have litters.
“There were several inches of feces new and old, throughout the backyard. There was no real area to step without stepping into excessive feces. These dogs had no refuge from the feces and were forced to live inside of unsanitary conditions,” said Burgess.
He added, “Many animals were found hiding under furniture, birds were found in cages with wounds and mother dogs were found all throughout the outside of the property having to burrow underneath concrete slabs and porches to have litters and try to protect themselves from the other dogs.”
Some of the 20 or more found puppies were described as “listless, or have injuries to their hind quarters. Some dogs had a difficult time walking dragging their back legs. There were many emaciated adult dogs with ribs and back showing, and listless dogs who were unable to move due to illness,” said Burgess.
It was also reported that a trailer and more than 20 dog food bags filled with feces — the fullest weighing 50 pounds — were found outside the house.
On the same day that Officer Jay Smith detained Lee, an unnamed man was found during the search, hiding in a closet in a locked room. Some statements from both men were made.
Lee reportedly said, “I've been trying to get my numbers down, I really have. I bought that motorhome over there to travel and enjoy my retirement. But I can't go anywhere because of all the dogs. I have to be here to feed them twice a day."
He added, “I haven't been able to go anywhere or do anything for years.”
The other man, who’s name has been omitted, is reported to have said, “I told him this day would come. I've told him several times, that he has to get his numbers down and get rid of those dogs.”
A court hearing to discuss the charges against Lee has been postponed several times, and is currently scheduled for 10 a.m. June 13 at the Kern County Superior Court Mojave Branch.
Donald Gardiner, public defender who represented Lee on May 2, said outside the courtroom, "Both sides are engaged in discussion and in continuing the investigation. At this time there is a six-week continuance for this case."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.