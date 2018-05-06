Tehachapi Police took in nearly 282 pounds of unwanted or unused prescription medications April 28 during the biannual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
“That’s a lot of unwanted medication that possibly could end up being stolen and sold to our children," TPD Police Chief Kent Kroeger said in a news release. "Prescription drugs are a problem in the United States and whenever you can remove 281 pounds of drugs from the equation it can only be a good thing.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration event is meant to give people a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs.
“By properly disposing the prescription drugs, it keeps the medicine from entering the environment and possibly harming or degrading the nation’s precious waterways and aquifers," Public Works Director Ryan Montgomery said in a city news release. "Ultimately, it helps to keep the source of our drinking water clean and safe."
The next Take-Back Day will be held in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.