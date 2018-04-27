Ever wonder how to conserve water and perhaps save money on your next bill? There are various ways to not only save funds, but also conserve a precious resource, and the city of Tehachapi is sending out reminders, especially since a mandatory Water Conservation Stage Two is in effect.
Some suggested precautions include watering lawns and other landscaping during the early morning and evening instead of between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., repairing any leaks promptly, washing only full loads of laundry, installing turn-off valves on water hoses and implementing other water loss prevention techniques.
Tyler Napier, utilities manager for the city of Tehachapi, said city residents have been mindful of water usage and in comparison to 2013, they have reduced water consumption by an average of 20 percent.
“Our goal is for the current practices of water usage and consumption by the residents to be a new way of life for how we use water," Napier said. He added, “With the summer months right around the corner, irrigation systems are up and running. This is simply a reminder to be aware of how your system is operating and be mindful of your water usage.”
Even though many water managers in California are working on long-term solutions to improve the water infrastructure, as much water as possible needs to be conserved, according to SaveOurH20.org.
Another factor is drought, and so far Tehachapi has received 5.38 inches of precipitation from Jan. 1 until now, according to weather.gov.
Tom Neisler, general manager for Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, said, "Our water supply varies greatly from year to year. Recent history and most forecasts indicate that these shifting patterns will continue and intensify. It is critical that we all make conservation a way of life."
What are some other ways to reduce water consumption?
- Save 8-10 gallons per minute by using a broom to clean outdoor areas.
- Save 20-30 gallons per 1,000 square feet by using mulch on soil surfaces.
- Save 12-15 gallons each time you water by adjusting sprinklers toward plants.
- Save 25 gallons each time you water plants by watering in the morning.
- Save 15 gallons each time you water by installing a drip irrigation system.
For more information, go to SaveOurH20.org or call the city of Tehachapi at 661-822-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.