Traffic on the busy westbound Highway 58 through Tehachapi was halted around 8 a.m. Monday as fire crews extinguished a semi truck cab fire. The truck was hauling a load of steel on its flatbed trailer.
Heavy smoke blowing across the westbound lanes caused the California Highway Patrol to close those lanes for nearly 30 minutes.
Kern County fire crews from Tehachapi, Mojave, Keene and Golden Hills responded and had the flames out in about 20 minutes. No grasslands were involved and only the one vehicle was involved.
The cause was still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
