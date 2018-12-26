Now that Christmas is over, we can take down those decorations and take back those ugly sweaters; then, we can take a look at what our aspirations will be for 2019.
While some of us boldly announce our resolutions with the arrival of each New Year, others prefer to make a mental note-to-self as to what personal goals we would like to achieve. Still, others vow to never make resolutions, and prefer instead to work on self-improvement all year long. Yeah ... right.
But if you are planning on turning over a new leaf in 2019, exactly which leaf will that be?
In a recent YouGov poll of 1,159 U.S. adults (statista.com/chart/12386/the-most-common-new-years-resolutions-for-2018/), it was not surprising to find that Americans' top New Year's resolutions were to improve their physical health through diet and exercise.
Also making the list for top resolutions: save money, get more sleep, read more, make new friends, learn a new skill, get a new job and take up a new hobby.
Wait ... what? It appears romance and travel took a backseat to sleeping and reading. Can this be right?
In the spirit of the whole resolution-making thing, we thought it would be fun to ask Tehachapi News staff and community members what their New Year's resolutions are for 2019.
And this is what we heard ...
